Officers from Essex Police’s Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit (SVIU) intercepted the stolen vehicles which were ready to be sent overseas on Tuesday, September 5.

Six stolen vehicles including Bentleys, Lexus and Land Rovers stolen from locations in Essex, Thames Valley and London were discovered in the containers following joint ongoing work at the ports.

Six stolen vehicles including Bentleys, Lexus and Land Rovers were discovered (Image: Essex Police)

So far this year, the team has intercepted over 60 containers of stolen cars and stolen parts.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Blakesley said; “We’re determined to tackle vehicle theft and target those behind this type of organised crime.

The stolen vehicles were in a shipping container (Image: Essex Police)

“We’ll do all we can to disrupt their activities by using and sharing intelligence with colleagues, partners and other forces and targeting the use of road networks to make Essex a hostile place to commit vehicle crime.

“In this case, the vehicles are all high value cars, but we know the theft of a family car or business vehicle has a detrimental effect on those owners too and we are dedicating time and resources to target criminals committing any form of vehicle crime.

“If you have information that could help us locate a stolen vehicle or identify those concerned in vehicle crime, then please get in contact with us.”