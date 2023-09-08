Midwives working at the Turner Road facility, which was officially opened back in 1985, will no longer be delivering hypnobirthing sessions.

The classes are designed to teach mums-to-be how to use deep-breathing and relaxation techniques to help manage pain during labour and childbirth.

Most recently held remotely over Zoom as opposed to in-person, the sessions were being delivered by midwives on a weekly basis free of charge.

In addition to offering advice on how to achieve a “calmer birth”, the hypnobirthing sessions gave pregnant women the chance to meet other mums – if only virtually.

Colchester Hospital, in Turner Road

But the Gazette has now discovered the programme has been pulled by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital

Bosses at the trust are understood to be “reviewing” the hospital’s hypnobirthing service in response to changes to national practice and have issued an apology.

Mum-of-three, Aimee Jane-Nunn, 27, of Colchester, used hypnobirthing techniques while in labour with her third child, who is now three-years-old.

She said: “To be honest I think it’s a terrible decision.

“Some mums, like me, don’t want any pain relief whilst in labour, you want it completely natural and to use relaxation to get yourself through it.

Aimee Jane-Nunn, 27, of Colchester, used hypnobirthing techniques while in labour with her third child, who is now three-years-old

“It isn’t an easy thing to do and you really have to have the right information to be able to use hypnobirthing.

“I think this will push mums to panic and ask for pain relief when in themselves they are strong enough and capable of birthing a baby with the right support and training.”

As a result of Colchester Hospital axing the free hypnobirthing sessions, mums-to-be could now find themselves having to pay out hundreds of pounds on pricey classes.

Some private hypnobirthing courses currently available in Colchester, for example, cost as much as £175 for six hour-long one-to-one Zoom calls.

In-person sessions, however, could set mums back as much as £250 for six hours, while group Zoom sessions can cost as much as £50 per 90 minutes.

Mum-of-three, Aimee Jane-Nunn, 27, of Colchester, with her three children and her partner

“It is ridiculous and something like hypnobirthing should be free,” added Aimee.

“The midwives always encourage you to do your labour naturally, even when you ask for pain relief, but if the training is not there pain relief will be the easiest option.

“I would never pay that amount of money for something which should be offered free - we’re in a cost of living crisis and most woman won’t be able to afford those prices.”

Amanda Price-Davey is the director of midwifery at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital.

She said: “We understand being pregnant and looking forward to the birth of a new baby can be both an exciting and anxious time.

“Our midwifery teams have been working alongside the Local Maternity and Neonatal System to look at different ways we can support people so they can find the right approach for them.

“Shortly, we will be offering a new website focused on pregnancy, birth planning, infant feeding and other postnatal care.

“It will include a series of educational films and virtual tours of the maternity units to help people access evidence-based advice.

“The aim is to provide people with information they can access and discuss with their birth partner at their own convenience, and then discuss with their midwife.

“In line with changes to national practice we are currently reviewing our hypnobirthing service and apologise to anyone who is affected by this.

“We would like to provide assurance we are working hard to provide a tailor-made, expert led service to help support our families during pregnancy and beyond.

“We are hopeful the new online sessions will be available for families within the next few weeks.”