The day recognises the contributions made by police, fire and rescue service, ambulance and coastguards.

Tendrign Council marked the special occasion by flying a special flag and lighting Clacton Town Hall up blue for the weekend.

The flag showing the event crest on the top half on a white background, added with the Union flag on the bottom half.

It has been designed to line up with the Armed Forces Day flag to make up a complete Union flag.

The day also recognises volunteer responders such as the RNLI, St John Ambulance, Coastguard volunteers, ambulance First Responders and Special Constables.

Gary Scott, council chairman, said the work of the emergency services was paramount to keeping people in the district safe.

“We owe so much to our emergency services and volunteer responders, who do so much to support us and our community,” Cllr Scott said.

“By flying this flag we are giving our thanks to them, and I hope that we can all make time on Saturday to take a moment to stop and think about their contribution.”

The event is also hoping to encourage people to consider a career and various volunteering opportunities in the sector.