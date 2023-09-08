John Altman, perhaps best known for playing ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton in long-running soap Eastenders, will play the villain Abanazar in Aladdin.

Returning to tread the boards at the venue is Cleopatra Higgins – from the girl group Cleopatra – who will take the role of Jasmine, having played the Fairy Godmother in last year’s panto at the theatre. Cleopatra won The Mervyn Stutter ‘Spirit of the Fringe’ Award at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, for her role in The Tina Turner Story/The Aretha Franklin Story.

Familiar face Graeme Matthews – known to many locally as Bam Bam the children’s entertainer – will also be back for his fourth panto at the theatre playing everyone’s favourite fool Wishee Washee.

Meanwhile a new Dame joins the cast, with the fabulous Philip Day starring as Widow Twankey, and not-to-be-missed are Josh Patel-Foster as the eponymous hero Aladdin and Laura Curnick as the Spirit of the Ring.

Mick Barry, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Public Realm at Tendring District Council, which runs the Princes Theatre, said he could not wait to see the performers take to the stage.

“We have a truly magnificent line-up this year, and I am really looking forward to seeing them bring this classic pantomime to life,” Cllr Barry said.

“Who could forget Nasty Nick from Eastenders, and I am sure John will bring his villainous side to life as the anti-hero in Aladdin.

“I’m also pleased to welcome back Graeme and Cleopatra who wowed audiences here previously, as well as saying hello to the new cast members.

“I know from their visit to Tendring during the Clacton Airshow that this cast has got great charisma and will bring a lot of fun to this seasonal delight.”

Anton Benson, of Anton Benson Productions which produces the pantomime at the Princes Theatre, added: “We love staging panto at the Princes Theatre, and the fact cast members return each year shows what fun the actors have here – we’re really looking forward to Aladdin this year.”

Aladdin runs from 9 December until 1 January, 2024, with a number of shows including a relaxed and BSL-interpreted performance – as well as meet the cast opportunities too. School performances are also being held.

Go to princestheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01255 686633 (Option 1). Tickets are £16 (£15 concessions), or £56 for a family of four, plus booking fees.