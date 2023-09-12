The Colne Innovation scheme has launched, connecting Wivenhoe to Brightlingsea with Essex’s first sea-going electric ferry.

Up to 12 passengers can be transported at once and modifications have made the ship so efficient it can do two trips with only one charge, costing less than £3.

The project was funded with £5,000 from Low Carbon and further funds from Brightlingsea Harbour.

Initially built to serve as a fishing boat, the IP 24 from Anglesey was found missing an engine before being deemed the perfect candidate for the project.

It is expected to save about 1,550 litres of diesel and is aligning with the government target of increasing emissions by 50 per cent in the maritime sector by 2050.

The engine is said to be “whisper-quiet”, making it ideal for harbour tours and more enjoyable for passengers.

The boat’s project manager, marine engineer Ross Bourne, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be part of the harbour’s move towards a more environmentally sustainable future.

"This project has really tested me, but at the same time been rewarding in equal measure.

“This is the start; we need now to understand how technology can be integrated into our other vessels, to improve efficiency and maintain the environment.”