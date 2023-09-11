Pam Goldspink, an employee at Morrisons, in Centenary Way, has just turned 80-years-old.

She is described as a lovely colleague and one of the most colourful characters at the store.

Pam has worked in the area for the past 25 years for retailers Safeway and then Morrisons and is adored by both customers and colleagues.

Staff wanted to commemorate her special day and did so by wearing colourful clothes.

According to her colleagues, Pam "loves her holidays in Benidorm, bingo, wine and a man in uniform".

Little Clacton’s checkout team leader, Laura Betts, said: “I’ve worked with her for 21 of those years. She never fails to make customers smile.

“Pam is a well-respected and well-loved member of staff.

“We all love Pam’s quirky ways and her memorable storytelling of all her antics.

“All of our colleagues wish her a very happy birthday.”

Little Clacton's new Morrisons store opened to customers last year after the former shop suffered major structural problems.

The new supermarket, which is 38,000sq ft, features butcher, baker and fishmonger counters, along with a larger clothing range, and a new market kitchen, where freshly made meals are created by a team of in-store chefs.