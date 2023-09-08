Greater Anglia is marking World Suicide Prevention Day by reintroducing Rail Pastors to its network to help keep people safe on the railway.

Rail Pastors are patrolling the network from Shenfield to Southend Victoria, Shenfield to Colchester Town and Harlow Town to Cambridge.

They patrol throughout the day and into evening, visit stations and board trains while helping anyone who is vulnerable, distressed or in need of assistance.

Figures show from January 1 to August 31, Greater Anglia staff have staged 48 interventions where they have helped vulnerable or distressed people at stations across the network.

Meanwhile, a total of 475 staff have now completed Samiritans' managing suicidal contacts course.

Held over one day, the course is specifically tailored to those working within the rail industry and focuses on techniques required to sensitively support a person in need of recovery.

Greater Anglia now aims to increase the number of staff who have completed the course.

Georgia Payne, Greater Anglia’s safeguarding and trespass prevention lead, said: “We work in partnership with Samaritans, British Transport Police and Network Rail to prevent suicides on the railway.

"For every life lost, six are saved and we’re very proud of our colleagues who have carried out interventions.

“We are doing everything we can to keep people safe while using our rail network."

Anyone who needs to talk can call Samaritans on 116 123.