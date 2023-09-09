Police officers from Essex Police’s Clacton Community Policing Team carried out a raid a property in Ottershaw Way, Clacton, on July 17.

The force’s frontline bobbies climbed over a side gate in order to gain access to the home and a battering ram to smash the front door in.

After forcing their way inside the four-bedroom house the officers discovered 143 cannabis plants, valued at up to £120,000 at various stages of growth.

Haul - 143 cannabis plants inside the four-bedroom Clacton home (Image: Essex Police)

Due to the electricity meter having been bypassed, engineers from UK Power Networks were also called in to cut off the electricity supply to the premises.

Following the drugs bust all of the cultivation was seized and Olsi Muneka was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cannabis production.

The 24-year-old, who was living in his kitchen while using five other rooms to grow the bulk load of drugs, has now been slammed behind bars for a year.

Muneka was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court last Tuesday, having previously admitted producing cannabis, and ordered to pay £187 in victim surcharges.

The judge also made an order for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants and growing equipment, including lamps and fans which were seized during the raid.

Force - Officers using a battering ram to smash in the front door (Image: Essex Police)

Aaron Homatopoulos, Essex Police’s Tendring community policing inspector, has now praised his team for ensuring the drugs did not make it on the town’s streets.

He said: “Officers prevented a significant amount of cannabis from reaching the streets of Tendring when they seized those plants.

“The trade in illegal drugs, no matter what class they are, is often associated with violence and other serious crimes.

“This causes untold harm both to vulnerable people and to our communities. Cannabis grows can also pose a significant fire hazard to nearby properties.”

Raid - Police officers climbing a side gate in order to gain access to the home (Image: Essex Police)

Speaking previously, Mr Homatopoulous urged anyone with information about drug dealing to contact the force.

He said: “We can’t do these warrants without the help of the public.

“So, please, if you have any information about drugs or drug dealing in your area, tell us. Don’t assume we already know.”