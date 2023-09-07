The Sunspot will host a celebratory family day to mark the opening.

With entertainment and creative workshops, Tendring Council is inviting residents to explore the new development.

Local musicians will also ensure a good mood and Essex Pedal Power is hosting fixing sessions.

The £5.3million project was officially opened by Dehenna Davison, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Levelling up in the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, alongside MP Giles Watling on September 1.

Councillor Ivan Henderson said: “This project is a real investment in the heart of Jaywick Sands, an area not without its challenges, and provides space for local residents to grow their business – or enjoy the retail offer and café provided.

“A number of the construction workers hail from Jaywick Sands and the nearby area, meaning this has already been providing jobs.”

The site includes 24 commercial units, retail and office spaces as well as a covered market and event space.

Residents will have access to business support, kitchen facilities and public showers.

Eight spots at the Sunspot have already been claimed by businesses.

The public opening event will take place on September 23 from 10am to 5pm.