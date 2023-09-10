The numbers show Essex Police sent armed officers to 276 operations in the year to March 2023, representing a fall from the year before when there were 364.

A firearm was intentionally fired on just one occasion in Essex over the past 15 years.

Nationally, there were 18,395 firearms operations during the same time period.

Of these incidents, ten of them saw police firearms intentionally fired, six more than in the year ending March 2022.