A major Essex road is blocked this afternoon with drivers facing long delays after a three-vehicle crash.
All traffic was held on the A130 Northbound in Howe Green just before the A12 at about 1pm after a crash involving three vehicles.
UPDATE - A130 Northbound – PARTIALLY BLOCKED just before the A12 J17 (Howe Green) following an accident involving three vehicles. Long Delays.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 7, 2023
The road is now partially blocked with drivers facing long delays.
Traffic is queueing due to the crash with congestion to St Peter's Way footbridge.
A motorist in the queues has reported traffic is "not moving at all".
More to follow
