All traffic was held on the A130 Northbound in Howe Green just before the A12 at about 1pm after a crash involving three vehicles.

UPDATE - A130 Northbound – PARTIALLY BLOCKED just before the A12 J17 (Howe Green) following an accident involving three vehicles. Long Delays. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 7, 2023

The road is now partially blocked with drivers facing long delays.

Traffic is queueing due to the crash with congestion to St Peter's Way footbridge.

A motorist in the queues has reported traffic is "not moving at all".

More to follow