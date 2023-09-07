Essex Police received a 999 call shortly after 11pm on Monday August 21 to Joyners Field, Harlow, when they received reports of an assault.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a male in his 30s who had sustained a single stab wound.

Max Richardson, who was 35 and from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was later pronounced dead at hospital.

In a statement his family said: “Our beloved Max. Son, Fiancé, Father, Brother, Friend. Taken too soon from us all.

“Max, the life and soul of us all.

“Always will be in the hearts of his family and his children who miss him dearly.

“Words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling right now.

“He will be solely remembered for the person that he was. Funny, caring and always there for his young children.

“Rest in peace now our beloved Max, always and forever in our thoughts and hearts.”

Tieran Carmody, 18, of Berecroft, Harlow has been charged with his murder.

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday October 24.

Two other people arrested in connection with our investigation – a 57-year-old man from Basildon and an 18-year-old man – have both been released on bail until November 1 while enquiries continue.