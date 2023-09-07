National Grid recently held a second non-statutory consultation into its proposals for a new power line connection between Norwich and Tilbury to link up electricity infrastructure – including connections in Tendring to proposed offshore wind farm developments.

The 110-mile project would include a section of pylon lines running past Washbrook, Copdock and East Bergholt before running underground past Dedham and Langham to a substation at Ardleigh before crossing the A12 underground.

In its written response to the consultation, Tendring Council said a “significant number of residents have expressed their significant concerns regarding the impacts on the local communities, the landscape and the wider environment”.

While recognising the need for the transition to cleaner and more efficient energy generation and transition in the UK as part of the country’s net zero emissions target, the council has joined others in a preference for an offshore approach.

In its response the council also recognised and welcomed changes made by National Grid between the first and second non-statutory consultations – such as increased underground cabling in more sensitive areas – but said the changes did not go far enough. It also questioned whether the environmental impacts of underground cabling in such areas had been properly considered.

Andy Baker, the council’s cabinet member for housing and planning, said the council’s robust response reflected its own concerns and those of its residents.

“We understand the electricity transmission infrastructure in this country needs a considerable overhaul to meet the UK’s changing needs and to tackle climate change – and indeed see a role for our district in supporting jobs in construction, maintenance and servicing of turbines, potentially in Harwich,” Mr Baker said.

“However, we do not believe this on-shore pylon proposal, using old technology and impacting on communities across East Anglia, is the best way to achieve this.

“That is why we have objected in the strongest possible terms to this latest proposal, and we will continue to fight for our district as these plans progress.”

National Grid saying the pylon lines are “needed urgently” as part of expanding green energy provision across East Anglia.

A spokesman previously said: “We have consulted with local communities and stakeholders on our proposals for Norwich to Tilbury. This network reinforcement is part of our Great Grid Upgrade and is needed urgently to connect new green energy to the grid to ensure both East Anglian and broader UK homes and businesses can benefit from more affordable, clean electricity.”