A reported 'leak' near Walton Pier is resulting in sewage being pumped out across a pathway and onto part of the beach.

It is currently unknown what is causing the issue.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed strong concerns over the issue.

They said: "It’s absolutely disgusting and people, children and dogs are all walking through it and it’s running straight onto the beach.

"It’s a biohazard and I’m disgusted environmental health and the council haven’t sorted it or at least closed it off."

It comes after Walton's Albion Beach was announced as a winner of Keep Britain Tidy's prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for 2023.

Blue Flags were presented to just 14 beaches in the east, including Walton’s Albion Beach, Dovercourt Bay, Brightlingsea and Frinton.

Tendring Council, the Environmental Agency and Anglian Water have been contacted for comment by The Gazette.

More information as we get it.