A POPULAR theme park is on the hunt for a new team member – could you be up to the task?
Wyvernwood, in St Osyth Road, Alresford, is a magical adventure park catering to children aged between two and 12.
Bosses opened the doors to the enchanted kingdom for the first time for three months last year before reopening earlier this year to rave reviews.
The park and woodlands feature a host of adventure activities and play areas from a nine-metre-high enchanted castle to goblin tunnels, a massive galleon ship and even dragon karting.
The site is now on the lookout for a handyman to join its maintenance team for one or two days per week.
The role would see the successful candidate working at Wyvernwood while it is closed to the public and report to the operations manager.
Prospective candidates must send their application to careers@wyvernwood.co.uk including a copy of their CV and reasons for their interest in the role.
Terms are dependent on experience.
