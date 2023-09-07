The Cabinet minister will be meeting school leaders, councillors, and MPs in Essex, one of the areas worst hit by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), today.

It is understood she will be visiting Anglo European School, in Ingatestone, which has mitigations in place, rather than ones like Colchester's The Gilberd School which was forced to close completely just as students prepared to return for the new school year.

Ms Keegan ordered more than 100 schools and colleges to make either full or partial closures last week after she received new evidence over the concrete’s collapse risk.

She has provoked anger after she was caught on camera asking why no-one says “you’ve done a f****** good job” while “everyone else has sat on their a*** and done nothing”.

The Education Secretary is not expected to do any media at the school visit.

A list published by the Department for Education (DfE) shows 147 schools have been affected so far by Raac, with 19 forced to delay the start of term.

Four have had to switch to remote learning for all students, and an additional 20 have had to offer some remote learning.