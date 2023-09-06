It is understood the Harwich Society is bidding for grants to replace overgrown vegetation with railings as well as to repair crumbling external brickwork.

The circular fort, in Main Road, was built between 1808 and 1810 to protect the port of Harwich against the threat of Napoleonic invasion.

The site is owned by Tendring Council but has been maintained by the Harwich Society for more than 40 years.

A spokesman for the Harwich Society said: “The roots from the hedge are causing problems to the top brickwork at the moat.

“That’s being looked at by several specialists - the hedge was never supposed to be there.

“We realise it's a habitat but unfortunately without the hedge being removed, the top of the brick wall will forever be unstable.

“The Redoubt is a very important community resource - it’s a piece of history but also a venue for events.

“It’s used for the Napoleonic Re-enactment, the beer festival and Harwich International Shanty Festival, which is coming up.”

He added that a number of historic organisations and authorities are looking into the planned works.

“There’s obviously an engineering aspect to be fulfilled there, but also a heritage fulfilment.

“It’s been a long project up to this point, but we’re hoping this year we’ll have an action plan going forward to tackle the issues.”

Peter Kotz, cabinet member for assets at Tendring Council welcomed the funding opportunity.

“This is potentially a significant amount of money to invest in a wonderful building within Historic Harwich, helping to safeguard this fort for many years to come,” Mr Kotz said.

“The Harwich Society have been occupying the site for more than 40 years, carrying out considerable repairs and maintenance during this time as well as opening up the attraction for the local community – and visitors from much further afield – to enjoy, so we are keen to support them into the future with this new funding.

“To that end we have been working hard to put the necessary paperwork and agreements in place, as landowners, to support this funding bid and ensure the investment comes to Tendring, and Historic Harwich in particular."

“This builds upon a lot of fantastic heritage work we are doing, not only in the Harwich area with, for example, the Treadwheel Crane restoration, but also across the wider district; ensuring our history is preserved and accessible to those who live and visit here.”