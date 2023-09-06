Alan Nicholson, 53, of Rayne Road in Braintree reportedly approached the victim whilst he was enjoying a New Year’s Day walk at about 3pm on Sunday, January 1 in Chatham Hall Lane in Little Waltham, Chelmsford.

Nicholson shouted at the man in an aggressive manner before picking up a glass bottle from the grass verge next to him, smashing it on the road and chasing after the victim as he tried to flee.

The victim fell over while running away from the defendant.

Nicholson then approached him, stood over him and thrusted the broken bottle towards his face.

The victim turned his face to protect his face and eyes, resulting in the offender catching the side of his head with the broken glass, causing a cut.

Nicholson then walked away onto Blasford Hill.

A passer-by spotted the victim and came to his aid, before dialling 999.

This passer-by later spotted an individual matching Nicholson’s description and called us to make us aware.

By this time, PC Watkinson was on the scene. With the victim in her car, the officer drove in the direction of where the suspicious male had been spotted.

Passing the male, the victim identified him as the man who had assaulted him.

PC Watkinson arrested Nicholson at 3.38pm and placed him in handcuffs.

After his arrest, Nicholson began to get agitated and tried to headbutt the officer.

He was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Once in custody, the victim successfully identified Nicholson from a line-up.

Nicholson was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault of an emergency worker.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, September 5, he was left with no choice but to admit to both charges.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, October 6.

DC Ant Storrar, of Chelmsford CID, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and unjustified attack, with no discernible motive.

“Thanks to the quick work of officers getting to the scene and supporting the victim, we were able to stop this offender and prevent any further harm to other members of the public.

“Once arrested, Nicholson saw fit to try and attack a police officer who was just trying to do her job.

“No-one, be it law-abiding members of the public, or Essex Police colleagues going about their work keeping the public safe, deserves to be assaulted.

“We will take swift and effective action against anyone who looks to behave in this completely unacceptable manner.”