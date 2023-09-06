THIRTY schools across north and mid Essex are affected by collapse-risk concrete, the Government has confirmed.

On Thursday, the Government told more than 100 schools across the country to close buildings containing an aerated concrete which is prone to collapse.

The Department for Education had refused to publish a list of the schools affected, but it has today published a list of all of the schools where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is present.

Some of the schools will have already made arrangements to teach pupils in other classrooms or had remedial work to make the buildings safe, while others have been forced to close with several schools shifting to online lessons.

List of north and mid Essex schools with Raac

Colchester

Tendring

Chelmsford

  • Great Leighs Primary School
  • Beehive Lane Community Primary School
  • Barnes Farm Junior School
  • Broomfield Primary School
  • Springfield Primary School
  • Woodville Primary School (start of term delayed)

Braintree

Uttlesford

  • Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
  • Katherine Semar Junior School
  • Katherine Semar Infant School