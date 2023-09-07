Maria Gormley's Baby Loss Awareness Remembrance Ribbon Display will be exhibited at Clacton seafront's Memorial Garden from October 9 to October 15.

Businesses and organisations are being invited to sponsor a blue, pink or white knitted teddy, with all money going towards the Sands charity.

Sands is a stillbirth and neonatal death charity which aims to prevent the number of baby deaths and to support anyone affected by a baby's death.

Teddies - Knitted teddies on display at last years remembrance day, each representing a young life that was lost too soon (Image: Maria Gormley)

Last year saw more than 100 teddies sponsored and added to the ribbon display and more than £1,000 raised for the charity.

Maria, the organiser of the ribbon display, has worked for the Clacton Sands Baby Loss Support Group for 18 years.

She experienced baby loss when her daughter Laura was stillborn at 36-weeks.

She said: “The ribbon display is really incredibly beautiful and such a special way to remember all babies gone too soon,

"It holds a very special place for many here in Clacton and has become a very important part of Baby Loss Awareness Week for the baby loss community.”

To donate visit justgiving.com/page/ribbon-display2023 or for more information and to ask questions email Maria at maria.gormley@sands.org.uk