Clacton Community Theatre Productions dazzled audiences with its version of Oliver at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton.

The trio of performances were held in aid of the Robin Cancer Trust, which was launched following the death of Robin Freeman, who died from a rare form of testicular cancer aged just 24.

The charity has now confirmed the theatre group's Oliver production generated £3,000, which will now be used to help young people with germ cell cancers.

The non-profit's community engagement manager Darren Couchman has since thanked the cast and crew for their hard work.

He watched the show at the seaside venue, calling it one of the best amateur productions he has ever seen.

The three shows all received standing ovations and will be followed by next year’s production of The Wizard of Oz.

Over the last few years, the Clacton Community Theatre has raised £12,500 for the cancer charity.

Speaking previously Mr Couchman, said: "We are so grateful to Clacton Community Theatre Productions for their continued support.

"They always put on a fantastic show."