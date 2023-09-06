The National Television Awards took place last night at the O2 in London, seeing big names from across the UK celebrate the entertainment sector.

The comedian's 1% Club beat out the likes of Michael McIntyer's The Wheel, Richard Osman's House Of Games and The Chase Celebrity Special to be presented with the Best Quiz Game Show award.

Perrie Edwards is enjoying taking back 'control' of her life since Little Mix hiatus

However, when he finally went up on stage with his production team he noticed that the microphone was much lower when compared to himself.

1% Club host Lee Mack makes funny dig at Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards

Making a quick joke while accepting the National Television Awards honour, Lee Mack said: "Well, I don't know who's set the microphones up but I bet they thought he was going to do the talking," before pointing to a shorter colleague.

While the audience laughed, he continued: "... Or that Ant and Dec were going to win it".

The camera then showed the ITV Saturday Night Takeaway presenters laughing along in the audience.

Soon after this moment, the pair went in to continue their winning streak when they won the Best Presenters award for the 22nd year in a row.

Ant appeared shocked by the win, saying: "Thank you, thank you so much to the National Television Awards. We've got quite a list of thank you's."

After dozens of thank you's, Dec then took the mic, telling the audience: "Thank you to ITV. Our fantastic management team at YMU. Thank you to our lovely wives and beautiful children. I can't believe we're still getting away with this. We are as humbled as we were when we won it for the first time."