You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

PIP is made up of two components - a daily living rate and a mobility rate - and you can be entitled to both or just one of these. These are then split again, into the standard rate and the enhanced rate.

For the daily living rate, you can either get £68.10 or £101.75 a week and for mobility, you can either get £26.90 or £71. If you are eligible for both enhanced rates you can get £172.75 a week or £691 every month.

DWP pays out £11million to thousands of people who were denied PIP payments https://t.co/6p19cnbj0R — John E Jefferson (@JohnEJefferson) March 17, 2023

Daily living part

You might get the daily living part of PIP if you need help with:

preparing food

eating and drinking

managing your medicines or treatments

washing and bathing

using the toilet

dressing and undressing

reading

managing your money

socialising and being around other people

talking, listening and understanding

Mobility part

You might get the mobility part of PIP if you need help with:

working out a route and following it

physically moving around

leaving your home

You do not have to have a physical disability to get the mobility part. You might also be eligible if you have difficulty getting around because of a cognitive or mental health condition, like anxiety.

If you have one of these stomach conditions, you may be entitled to claim PIP:

Diseases of the oesophagus, stomach and duodenum

Hiatus hernia / gastroesophageal reflux disease / reflux oesophagitis

Oesophageal varices

Oesophagus, stomach and duodenum - Other diseases of / type not known

Peptic ulcer (gastric and duodenal)/gastritis

Diseases of the small bowel

Coeliac disease

Small bowel - Other diseases of / type not known

Inflammatory bowel disease

Crohn’s disease

Ulcerative colitis

Diseases of the colon

Colon - Other diseases of / type not known

Constipation

Diverticular disease / diverticulitis

Diseases of the rectum and anus

Anorectal abscess

Fistula in anus

Haemorrhoids

Rectal prolapse

Rectum/anus - Other diseases of / type not known

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Benign tumours of the gastrointestinal tract

Abdominal hernias

Hernia

Congenital disorders of the GI tract

Cleft lip

Cleft lip with cleft palate

Hirschprung Disease

Tracheo-oesophageal fistula/atresia

Other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract

Attention to artificial opening colostomy/ileostomy/ stoma - no underlying diagnosis

Gastrointestinal tract - Other diseases of / type not known

Latest Personal Independence Payment (PIP) statistics show that as at 31st October 2022 there were 2.8 million claimants entitled to PIP (caseload) in England & Wales, with just over one in three cases (35%) receiving the highest level of award.