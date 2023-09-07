Totally Tina, described as a “truly authentic and fun-packed musical spectacular”, is coming to the Princes Theatre, in Clacton.

Justine Riddoch will perform all of the hits, duets and much-loved covers by the legendary rock icon at the Station Road venue.

The show has been running successfully for the past twelve years but is now promising a brand-new performance.

Justine’s performance with her band and dancers has earned her multiple National Entertainment Awards and she was even crowned Best Tribute in 2020 and 2021.

The show includes plenty of audience engagement and also a post-show meet and greet.

A spokesman for the show said: "Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s supreme Tina tribute and her talented cast.

"This breathtaking tribute to Tina Turner celebrates the amazing life and work of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll.

"Early hits, including River Deep – Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits, were just a taste of what was to come.

"Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates and remembers those famed live performances for one night only."

Tickets can be purchased through the Princes Theatre’s box office and online by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.

Totally Tina will be performed on Saturday, September 23 at 7.30 pm.