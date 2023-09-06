Organised by the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion and supported by Tendring Council (TDC), the Veterans’ Tea Dance saw the ex-Services personnel and their guests treated to food and drink, along with a war-time era performer to sing-along and dance to.

In time-honoured tradition the event, held on Monday, began with the Last Post and a minute’s silence to remember the fallen; both those who died in active service and previous tea dance attendees.

The event also included speeches by dignitaries and a playing of Sir Winston Churchill’s End of War speech.

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton Royal British Legion branch, said the event was fun – as well as being poignant.

“While we take the time to remember those who are no longer with us, this event is always a highlight of the calendar for veterans and I know many look forward to it each year,” he said.

“We always have so many ex-Forces personnel from across the services and eras, and it is lovely to hear their memories.

“This year we had three veterans from the Second World War as our guests of honour, and I was particularly pleased to have them attend so we could say ‘thank you for your service’.”