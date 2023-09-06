Oktoberfest will be held over two consecutive weekends and there will be plenty of food, beer, fun and free live music to enjoy.

The event takes place on September 23 and September 24 and then the following weekend of September 30 and October 1.

All the activity will be centred around a marquee, put up outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill at the front of the attraction, with long tables and benches inside.

A special swing grill will be used to cook the food and extra beer stations brought in.

Oompah bands will perform on a stage and there will be a distinct German flavour to the pier.

The recently reopened Waltzer is to be renamed “Wunderbar Waltzer” for the two weeks with themed music and announcements.

Pier director Billy Ball said that he hopes Oktoberfest will really take off and become a regular fixture on the attraction’s annual programme.

“We have never staged it before but it is something we have looked at in the past and we believe it will prove a hit,” he said.

“Get ready to dust off your lederhosen, fill up your steins, munch on a Bratwurst and have lots of fun.

“There will be a whole range of themed foods and drinks on offer and six hours of free live music a day over the course of these two action-packed weekends.”

The music and song will be provided by Oompah bands, Ein Kline Oompah and Papa Schnitzel and regular duo Tail Feathers will also be performing in between to keep the entertainment going right through from 1pm to 7pm.

There are no tickets to book or pay for – just turn up and grab a table with friends and family and enjoy the festivities.

“Tables will be available on a first come, first served basis and the only cost is whatever you eat and drink,” added Mr Ball.

“It will encompass the full Hofbrauhaus atmosphere and plenty of audience participation so make sure you don’t miss out.”

Oktoberfest hails from Bavaria and the event is more than 200 years old.