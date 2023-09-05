Emergency services were called to a crash between the A120's westbound carriageway near Great Dunmow and junction 8 of the M11.

The incident occurred at 3.35pm on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement issued by National Highways East.

Essex Police attended the scene of the crash, where there was damage to the central reservation barrier, and closed part of the road.

Emergency services later confirmed the road was opened shortly after 5pm and a vehicle had been recovered from the scene.

A statement from Essex Police read: “We were called shortly after 3.35pm on Tuesday, September 5 reports of an overturned vehicle on A120, westbound between Dunmow, towards Stansted.

“The road was closed whilst police and ambulance attended the collision.

“Damage was caused to the central reservation barrier.

“The road was reopened shortly after 5pm and the vehicle recovered.”

East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.