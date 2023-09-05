The Tendring4Growth business fortnight will see seminars, networking events and a jobs and skills fair celebrate the district's fantastic firms.

Over eight days guests will be able to attend a total of ten free events highlighting the different sectors and hidden businesses of Tendring.

The events on offer include a digital and independent retailer seminar, the returning jobs and skills fair at Princes Theatre with more than 45 participating organisations, a woman in business event and a session for artists with Arts Council England on funding opportunities.

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said: “Businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy, and we are fortunate to have such a variety of sectors operating in Tendring – from tourism to manufacturing, and farming to energy generation.

“That is why we are holding this fortnight, covering a vast range of topics, to not only take a moment to celebrate what is good, but also look at how we can work together to grow our economy.”

The business fortnight will come to an end with the Tendring4Growth Business Awards ceremony.

All events between Monday, September 25 and Wednesday, October 4, must be booked in advance by visiting EventBrite.