Hills Residential Construction Ltd applied to construct the mixed use building on land to the north of Michael Wright Way, Great Bentley.

The developer claimed the new site would help to bust “problematic and anti-social” parking in the village centre and offer non-NHS medical services.

The Uber Salon, located in Plough Road, has also expressed an interest in taking on one of the units.

Busy - congestion outside the existing Tesco Express store in Plough Road, Great Bentley (Image: Tendring Council)

But Tendring Council has rejected the application, stating the scheme would fall outside of the Settlement Development Boundary for Great Bentley.

Officers said there would be a “significant” impact on footfall in the village centre and growth “would not protect or enhance” it.

The site has already received planning permission for a doctors surgery to be built upon it.

However, the plan went up in smoke after the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group pulled the plug on funding.

Earmarked - the site has already been landscaped ready for development (Image: Google)

It was then proposed the site would house a Tesco Express, hair salon and three medical wellness centres.

A planning statement said the existing Tesco Express in Plough Road would not close if a second one was to open.

The developer argued a 45 space car park at the new development would help to alleviate parking problems outside the current shop.

However, its vision didn’t land well with residents, attracting more than 70 comments on the planning application.

Refused - previously rejected plans for a shop in Michael Wright Way (Image: Tendring Council)

Paul Morley, of Michael Wright Way, said: “This is in no way a welcome development and should be kept to an area that is set aside for this type of development.”

Alexandra Minney, of the same road, added: “If people spill out of the car park to park here, the road will block easily.

“Large delivery trucks will also cause traffic flow issues on the road.”

Anne Johnston, of The Green, said: “This site was gifted land to be used, and has been approved as, a medical centre vital to the expanding village.

“[It] should be preserved for that purpose.”