The Robin Cancer Trust is set to host its annual Pants To Cancer walk, which involves a 7-mile-long stroll from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier.

The more determined of walkers, however, can opt to walk back to Clacton Pier for a round trip of 14-miles.

Setting off at 10am on September 24, those who take part are encouraged to complete the route while wearing their underwear over their clothes - superhero style.

Be it pants, boxers, bloomers or knickers, all are welcome at the family-friendly event.

Stroll - Volunteer for The Robin Cancer Trust take part in the Pants To Cancer walk (Image: Robin Cancer Trust)

Everyone who completes the walk will receive a Pants To Cancer medal, while extra prizes are up for grabs for the best decorated pants and knickers.

The Robin Cancer Trust is a life-saving charity which helps to educate young people on ovarian and testicular cancer and support those who have been diagnosed.

Darren Couchman, community engagement manager and a 22 year testicular cancer survivor said: "We are so excited our Pants to Cancer Walk is returning to Clacton again.

"We had a fantastic turn out last year and it was brilliant seeing so many people proudly wearing their undies over the top of their clothes.

"Both cancers, if caught early, have a really good prognosis and that's why it's vitally important we spread the awareness message to as many people as possible."

Fundraising - Walkers embark on a stroll Tendring seafront (Image: Robin Cancer Trust)

Last year's Pants To Cancer walk raised more than £1,000 for the charity and this year's hopes to raise even more.

Darren added: "Raising awareness in a fun light hearted way definitely helps.

"With so many people wearing their undies, I can't think of a better way to grab people's attention and allow us to then deliver the serious awareness messages.

"As a testicular cancer survivor myself, I know first hand how important it is to know the signs and symptoms and what to look out for.

"Knowing this undoubtedly saved my life. So please dig out your best undies and join us on September 24 and help us shout Pants to Cancer."

Cost of entry is £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s, with all proceeds going towards The Robin Cancer Trust.

This year's walk is being sponsored by accountants TC Group who have an office based in Clacton.

Jamie Williams, partner at TC Group, added: "We are proud to align ourselves with the Robin Cancer Trust and their 'Pants to Cancer' initiative, as it resonates deeply with our values of education, awareness, and community engagement.

"By sponsoring this charity walk, we aim to spread the message that early detection can save lives. Participants of the Pants to Cancer charity walk can expect a day of camaraderie, inspiration, and hope”.

For more info or to sign up head to: therobincancertrust.org/event-details/pants-to-cancer-walk



