As the owner of Hidden Bespoke Hair Salon, in Connaught Avenue, Claire Lee has all sorts of connections.

Some of them, for example, include the likes of FC Clacton and Arsenal footballer Emile Smith Rowe.

Alongside his dad Les, Emile is a big supporter of the Future Academy charity, which Claire has strong links to.

The “innovative charity for the forgotten children” and have been providing kits and boots to youngsters at a refugee camp in Beirut.

Support - Frinton salon owner Claire Lee (Image: Public)

Claire is now preparing to fly to Beirut alongside Les to donate products from Adidas, Arsenal, Hoodrich, FC Clacton and clients of the Hidden Hair salon.

While there, she will run a pop-up salon for the children and organise sports training and a special tournament, the ESR tournament, which is dedicated to Emile Smith Rowe and all refugees.

Claire said: "The team at Hidden Hair support a lot of local charities and local children's events throughout the year with free hairdressing.

"It will touch my heart to be around these youngsters from Syria and Palestine and to go to Beirut and create a pop-up salon for children giving the basics of a haircut, a toothbrush and a pen a pencil... essentials we take for granted in the UK,."

Future Academy was founded by Chris Watts, a travel writer and English teacher, and Ahmad AL Jamal, Lebanon’s first professional footballer.

Les added: "The charity marries up well with the services and the football-related education I provide.

"And having a son as a footballer, it is about giving something back and maybe something to do after football."

FC Clacton will partner up with Future Academy and is hoping to bridge cultural learning by streaming training sessions via Zoom.

The team is asking for donations to take with them in the form of football kits and boots, toothbrushes, stickers, pens, pencils and children’s reading classes.

Donations can be dropped off at 88 Connaught Avenue, Frinton or call 01255678333 to arrange a collection.