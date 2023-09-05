Clacton Hospital, in Tower Road, is set to add a further 15 parking spaces after Tendring Council's planning committee approved proposals for the extension of the existing car park.

The hospital plans to demolish the Reckitts Lodge, which used to house podiatry services, and build new facilities which will also shelter bikes and mobility scooters and feature electric vehicle charging points and improved paths for pedestrians.

Mark Jonston-Wood, deputy director of estates and facilities at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) said: “We always try to provide the best access that we can for staff and patients at Clacton Hospital and this work will help us.

“We have not been able to fully use Reckitts Lodge to provide patient services for some time and it was not cost-effective to refurbish it to allow us to do so.

“The podiatry services that were based there have been moved to a purposely refurbished building on the site and will mean we can offer more appointments with an improved waiting and reception area.”

Patients and visitors at Clacton Hospital are currently allowed to park for free.

The improvement and expansion works will start within the next three years.