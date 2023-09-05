Over the past two years, people living in Brightlingsea have made complaints about the smell during the spring and summer months.

Previous concerns were claimed to be linked to nearby gas works, however, residents have since said the smell has returned this year despite no works being carried out.

Some residents have complained it has been giving them and others “headaches and nausea”.

Brightlingsea’s three councillors have met with three residents in the Parish Hall to clarify the position regarding Tendring Council’s response to the odour problem.

A spokesman said: “There was a positive exchange of views, and it was agreed going forward councillor Steady would work with one of the residents to undertake a more methodical exchange of information and ensure agency responses were being co-ordinated and cross-referenced as far as possible.”

Concerns - the town of Brightlingsea, where ongoing concerns are being raised over a 'foul smell' (Image: N/A)

The council also said “reactive monitoring” work will continue to be made.

The spokesman continued: “Although Tendring Council’s Environmental Protection Team has completed one area of investigation into the Brightlingsea odour through visiting the Dunmow site and surrounding area on 27 occasions in July, this does not mean they are doing nothing further.

“They will be performing reactive monitoring, in response to residents’ complaints, in an effort to witness the odour from within and around their properties.

“Should those visits then be able to confirm the odour is detrimentally impacting a resident within and around their home, to the point it may have potential to be a nuisance, then it may trigger a further meeting with the site and or the Environment Agency in relation to the workings of the site.”

The council has reminded residents complaints should continue to be made to the Environment Agency as the overall regulating authority, on 0800 80 70 60.

As an additional response residents can also contact the Tendring Council environmental customer support team on 01255 686 767 or environmental.services@tendringdc.gov.uk