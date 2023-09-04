Raised - A happy event-goer holding a vintage weapon (Image: Steve Brading)

The earliest records of a gathering taking place on the Village Green date back to the 1880s.

Mary Barber, chairman of Great Bentley's festival, said: "We have had lots of positive feedback from stall holders and attendees alike.

"I would like to thank all of those who made it a great day."

Judge - Gin tasting was a hit with all over-18 (Image: Steve Brading)

The show also featured a companion dog show, rated by an official Kennel Club judge, as well as draught horses, a tractor display and gin tasting.

Stunning - Beautiful Suffolk Punches on display (Image: Steve Brading)

Live music was provided by the Harmonettes and the Big Easy Jazz Club also filled the ears of event-goers.

Entertaining - The Harmonettes perform for the crowd (Image: Steve Brading)