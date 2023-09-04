HUNDREDS of people flocked to Great Bentley's popular Village Show on Saturday.
The annual show featured a marquee full of stalls with vegetables, fruit and flowers.
Plenty of trophies were up for grabs as produce from farmers and gardeners was rated by RHS standard judges.
The earliest records of a gathering taking place on the Village Green date back to the 1880s.
Mary Barber, chairman of Great Bentley's festival, said: "We have had lots of positive feedback from stall holders and attendees alike.
"I would like to thank all of those who made it a great day."
The show also featured a companion dog show, rated by an official Kennel Club judge, as well as draught horses, a tractor display and gin tasting.
Live music was provided by the Harmonettes and the Big Easy Jazz Club also filled the ears of event-goers.
