The Sunspot is a £5.3million project made up of 24 commercial units – a mixture of retail and office space – along with a covered market, event space, café and other amenities.

Dehenna Davison, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Levelling Up in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, visited the development last week.

Final touches, such as internal fit out, landscaping and snagging, are being completed to the site while tenants will be moving in for the next few weeks; ahead of opening to the public later in the month.

Minister for Levelling Up Dehenna Davison said: “It was an honour to officially open The Sunspot, which will deliver a real economic boost to Jaywick and create great business opportunities for local people thanks to our Getting Building Fund.

“This is what levelling up is all about – investing in one of the country’s most overlooked areas so that the community can thrive.”

The project received £2.39million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund administered by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), with an additional £2.04million funding coming from Essex County Council (ECC), and £816,000 from Tendring Council, Which is also using part of its UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation for operating costs.

Alongside the work space the building – which has the best energy efficiency rating of A – has public toilets, a meeting room, cycle parking and will have electric vehicle charging points, as well as a community garden.

Tenants will be able to access on-site business support, kitchen facilities and a shower, all overseen by a facility manager working for Tendirng Council.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, said: “This project is a real investment in the heart of Jaywick Sands, an area not without its challenges, and provides space for local residents to grow their business – or enjoy the retail offer and café provided.

“A number of the construction workers hail from Jaywick Sands and the nearby area, meaning this has already been providing jobs.”

Eight tenants have already signed up and are ready to move in, while there is much interest in the remaining units. Business owners seeking further details of units and expressions of interest, should contact tendring4growth@tendringdc.gov.uk.

Cllr Tom Cunningham, ECC Cabinet Member for Planning a Growing Economy, said: “This is a fantastic space which will contribute to local economic growth, allowing new and existing businesses to develop. This project will also support the recently completed cycle link upgrade to Clacton, encouraging more people to use this beautiful area.

“We have also taken the opportunity to provide upgraded facilities for local residents, such as a pavement along the first section of Brooklands for pedestrians and a bus shelter, meaning this project is delivering for residents and businesses alike.”

Helen Russell, SELEP Chief Executive, said: “SELEP is delighted to have supported this fantastic project and to be here today to witness its launch. Offering 9,000sqft of affordable commercial space, Sunspot will enable businesses to establish and grow and generate much needed investment and jobs, as well as encourage greater use of the area by the local community and visitors alike.

“It is a great example of investment that supports the ongoing post pandemic recovery and will help to improve the prosperity of our vital coastal economies.”

Construction has been carried out by TJ Evers, with the development overseen by HAT Projects, both working on behalf of TDC.