Since 1925, Kirby Village Fete has traditionally been held on August Bank Holiday Monday, with the purpose of raising money for the upkeep of St. Michael's Church whilst also contributing to other causes.

Despite the event being organised by just two people this year, due to an illness in the vice chairman's family, thousands of people attended the fun-filled festival.

Situated on Glebe Fields, market stalls hosting local artistic talent, various raffles and fun carnival-like games were also on offer.

Fun - Hook-A-Duck was just one of the many stalls at the festival (Image: Kian Mills)

Guests were also encouraged to throw a beanbag into a church roof as part of a unique game, which was a cause for lots of fun and laughter.

Elaborating, Lorraine Crowder, one of the two event planners, said: "A large wooden church with holes in the roof with numbers on.

"Children get beanbags and have to get them in the holes on the roof, the highest number of the day gets a prize."

Craft workshops and bouncy castles were available for the younger fete-goers with outdoor wild crafts for pre-schoolers and sea crafts for all children.

Entertainers volunteered their time free-of-charge and there were also presentations from St John's Ambulance crew, live music and a dog show which gathered some of Kirby's most agile pups to the middle of Glebe Field.

Sing - Live music was played throughout the day (Image: Kian Mills)

Lorraine, as well as Suzanne Bond, organised the activities around their full-time jobs and family commitments.

"We have to plan the legalities from insurance to risk assessments to licensing and then we have to organise the layout and reach out to potential stall holders," said Lorraine.

"We have to get volunteers to run our own games and help with setting up and packing down, arrange raffle prizes, organise beers and food purchases for the bar or tea and seek raffle prizes and free entertainment.

"Our income was about £4,000 from the day, we had great feedback about how lovely this event was."

The income came from the food stalls, craft stalls and sales of ice cream, as well as £160 from the dog show entrants.

Many of the stalls on the day also raised a lot of money. The fire service collected £300 and show sponsor Doh raised £220 for the National Animal Welfare Trust.

Amazingly, a young member of the Frinton and Walton scouts raised £146 for a scouts trip to Disneyland Paris with their Teddy Tombola.

Games - Another stall of fun at the fete (Image: Kian Mills)

Pauline Smith, a pleased attendee said: "Thank you so much for letting us dance, we had an amazing day.

"The stalls, crafts and art, transportation to our cars, entertainment, teas and cakes and organisation were first class.

"It was absolutely brilliant. Thank you to everyone for making this a truly lovely day."

For more information, or to help out in next year's fête, visit facebook.com/KirbyleSokenFete.