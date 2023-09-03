Many youngsters across Colchester and Tendring have been told their school has been forced into a new reopening date due to “unsafe” buildings.

As many as 65 schools across Essex have been identified as having been built with collapsible Raac concrete.

They include The Gilberd and Thomas Lord Audley schools in Colchester, as well as Tendring Technology College’s Frinton campus and Clacton County High School.

Safety fears - schools across Essex have been shut due to the presence of Raac (Image: PA)

Mistley Norman Primary and its nursery was shut on Friday after the concrete was discovered, with mum Rachel Pardue saying it “was so stressful”.

Parents have told the Gazette about the anxiety and stress the last minute changes have caused to their families.

Simone Garner called it an “utter joke”, adding: “They had six weeks to sort this kind of thing out.”

Louise Stock said: “I find it strange that schools will close. However, from a date in mid-September it will be OK for children to return on a part-time basis.

“Does this mean the defects will be sorted by then? I’m confused.”

Mary Runham said she is yet to hear from her daughter’s school in north Essex.

“She had a hard enough time moving school, so I really don’t want this to affect her even more. I feel for the kids,” she said.

The Government remained under pressure to reveal its list of schools hit by the concrete crisis over the weekend.

Headteacher - Thomas Lord Audley head Simon Essex said the school is partially closed (Image: Newsquest)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is due to inform Parliament on Monday “of the plan to keep parents and the public updated on the issue”.

She said disruption caused by the issue should last “days, not weeks” even in cases where pandemic-style remote learning was made necessary due to building closures.

Parent Susan Yeong told the Gazette the Government is “one that only responds in crisis, not one that plans and prevents crisis”.

Isabela Maria also criticised inaction from Number 10, saying: “Why are they looking into this a few days before starting school?

“They should have been looking into this six weeks ago.”