POLICE officers are hoping to reunite a set of stolen golf clubs with their rightful owner.

Officers received reports the set of clubs had been taken from a vehicle in Chelmsford in April, and believe they could belong to someone from Essex.

“We are now in possession of the clubs and are appealing for a victim of this theft to come forward,” said an Essex Police spokesman.

Anyone who wishes to lay a claim to the clubs should call the police on 101 and cite incident 1246 of April 18.