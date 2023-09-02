POLICE officers are hoping to reunite a set of stolen golf clubs with their rightful owner.
Officers received reports the set of clubs had been taken from a vehicle in Chelmsford in April, and believe they could belong to someone from Essex.
“We are now in possession of the clubs and are appealing for a victim of this theft to come forward,” said an Essex Police spokesman.
Anyone who wishes to lay a claim to the clubs should call the police on 101 and cite incident 1246 of April 18.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel