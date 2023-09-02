A MAN suffered a “slash wound” to his arm during an unsavoury clash between two groups near an amusements.
Essex Police is investigating the assault in Clacton which left a man with an injured arm on August 18.
It was reported two men had been involved in a fight with a group of other men in Pier Avenue, near to Gaiety Amusements, at about 10.30pm.
“The victim, a man in his thirties, received a slash wound to his arm,” said a police spokesman.
Anyone with information should call 101 and cite crime reference number 42/147470/23.
