Essex Police is investigating the assault in Clacton which left a man with an injured arm on August 18.

It was reported two men had been involved in a fight with a group of other men in Pier Avenue, near to Gaiety Amusements, at about 10.30pm.

“The victim, a man in his thirties, received a slash wound to his arm,” said a police spokesman.

Anyone with information should call 101 and cite crime reference number 42/147470/23.