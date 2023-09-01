A MUCH-LOVED radio presenter has announced he will be stepping down after almost 40 years in broadcast.
Dave Monk hosts his popular show every Friday afternoon on BBC Essex to the delight of listeners across the county.
He has now announced he will be leaving the radio station after 37 years.
Leaving @BBCEssex in a few weeks. Did I mention I’ve been here 37 years? Maybe once or twice? I’ve had such a brilliant time. I’ll tell you when last programme is nearer the time. pic.twitter.com/UWzBjvwIKs— Dave Monk (@DaveMonkEssex) September 1, 2023
The presenter Tweeted: “Leaving @BBCEssex in a few weeks. Did I mention I’ve been here 37 years? Maybe once or twice?
“I’ve had such a brilliant time. I’ll tell you when [my] last programme is nearer the time.”
