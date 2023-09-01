SEVERAL schools across north and mid Essex have had to partially or fully close due to potential collapsing concrete fears.
More than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the Government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain an aerated concrete which is prone to collapse.
The Department for Education (DfE) said a minority of the state facilities may have to move completely and some children may be forced back into pandemic-style remote learning.
But the Government has refused to publicly reveal the 104 education facilities which have been told to shut buildings, and critics warned the problems with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) could be far wider.
In the north and mid Essex area, there are several schools which have been confirmed to have RAAC and therefore have been hit by the Government guidelines.
Schools should get in touch with parents directly with plans for potential partial or full closures.
Here is a list of CONFIRMED schools in the north and mid Essex area to have RAAC issues:
Colchester
- The Gilberd School
- Thomas Lord Audley School
- St Helena School
Tendring
- Tendring Technology College
- Clacton County High School
- White Hall Academy and Nursery
- Ravens Academy
- Mistley Norman Primary School
- Harwich and Dovercourt High School
Braintree
- Honywood School
- St Andrew’s Junior School, Hatfield Peverel
There are more schools being confirmed, which will be added to the list as we get them.
