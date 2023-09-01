More than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the Government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain an aerated concrete which is prone to collapse.

The Department for Education (DfE) said a minority of the state facilities may have to move completely and some children may be forced back into pandemic-style remote learning.

But the Government has refused to publicly reveal the 104 education facilities which have been told to shut buildings, and critics warned the problems with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) could be far wider.

In the north and mid Essex area, there are several schools which have been confirmed to have RAAC and therefore have been hit by the Government guidelines.

Schools should get in touch with parents directly with plans for potential partial or full closures.

Here is a list of CONFIRMED schools in the north and mid Essex area to have RAAC issues:

Colchester

The Gilberd School

Thomas Lord Audley School

St Helena School

Tendring

Tendring Technology College

Clacton County High School

White Hall Academy and Nursery

Ravens Academy

Mistley Norman Primary School

Harwich and Dovercourt High School

Braintree

Honywood School

St Andrew’s Junior School, Hatfield Peverel

There are more schools being confirmed, which will be added to the list as we get them.