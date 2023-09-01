- Schools across north Essex being affected by sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC)
- More than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the Government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain an aerated concrete that is prone to collapse
- Sir Bernard Jenkin says eight schools in Harwich and North Essex are affected
- Will Quince confirms at least one in Colchester has been hit with the issues
- Dame Priti Patel says schools "across the Witham constituency" are affected too
