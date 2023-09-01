Dozens of schools will have to partially or fully close across the country amid fears of a sudden concrete collapse.

This comes just days before children were due to head back to the classrooms.

Clacton MP Giles Watling confirmed to the Gazette three schools in the area have been found to fall into the "critical" category and works were underway.

These schools are Tendring Technical College, Clacton County High School and White Hall Academy and Nursery.

White Hall Academy confirmed in a letter to parents it would need delay the start of school for two extra days after the material was found it one of its buildings.

It said an urgent structural survey was being organised.

The letter added: "The roof, where these panels are present, was replaced in 2010 and we understand that the roof was reinforced structurally during these works."

A spokesman for AET said: "We can confirm that Tendring Technology College is one of the schools identified by the Department for Education as having RAAC concrete, which was used in the Gunfleet building on Frinton campus.

"This building will now be taken out of use, with lessons taking place elsewhere on the school site.

“We have written to all families to let them know about the situation and our plan for the start of term, which means all students will be able to continue their education face to face in school.

"We recognise this is unsettling news for our whole school community and have worked closely with the Department for Education and Essex County Council throughout, with everyone focused on minimising any disruption."

Mr Watling said: "I am assured there is no danger to anyone but called critical as they must be dealt with straight away.

"There’ll be a relocation of students, probably within the environment of the school. That’s my understanding.

“The government is setting aside cash to ensure all these works are carried out. Normal revenue expenditure will go on – that will come out of schools budget.

“It’s setting aside cash to make sure these works are carried out swiftly and effectively."

Mr Watling said both Ravens Academy and Alton Park had been categorised as "non-critical".

He added: "Surveyors are there and looking at the situation.

“I’m going to keep this firmly at the forefront of my mind – that these works are carried out without affecting the pupils in any way or their valuable time in school.”

Earlier this year Mistley Norman Primary School and Nursery site, in Remercie Road, was closed after RAAC was discovered.

Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin said: “I have had a conversation with the Schools Minister about this issue. In Harwich and North Essex, there are eight schools with an identified problem, and two further schools still requiring surveys to be done.

"There are 65 affected schools in Essex - more than in any other county - out of 156 in total so far identified.

“Mistley Norman primary school is already closed and pupils will be taken on by surrounding schools, and I have made clear to the government and to Essex County Council that there must be funding and a timetable to demolish the defective buildings and build a new school as soon as possible.”

The Gazette has contacted the schools and academy trusts involved for comment.