An Evening with Brian Cox took place in the resort on Monday

The 77-year-old actor gave a captivating insight into his illustrious career and life.

Brian is known for his appearances in the hit movie Troy and the TV show Succession, for which he received a Golden Globe.

The interview was followed by a Q&A with the audience, who were keen to learn more about his time on the set of Succession.

His son Alan is starring in the theatre’s production of My Fair Lady as Henry Higgins.

Frinton Summer Theatre’s producer and artistic director, Clive Brill, said: “We were delighted to welcome Brian Cox to Frinton Summer Theatre.

"He initially came to support his son Alan, who was appearing in our production of The King’s Speech - the first play in our 2023 season - and was bowled over by the quality of our production and the work we do.

“He started his own career in rep in Dundee where he learned the importance of a solid training in repertory theatre.

"He recognised that Frinton Summer Theatre is carrying on this tradition and was only too happy to return to Frinton to help us with a fundraising evening to support our charity.

"We don’t receive funding, so his help and acknowledgement has been a great boon to us this year."

“Finally, Brian stayed on to sign copies of his autobiography and was able to chat with many members of the audience.

"Brian also stayed on another night to see our big top show, My Fair Lady, and was once again full of praise for the quality of the work we are producing for our community and beyond. He was very impressed by our amazingly talented professional cast.

“Endorsement of our work is crucial to us and we are extremely grateful that Brian came to Frinton not once, but twice – and he said he will be back.

"We will of course try to persuade him to perform here.”