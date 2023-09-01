The Older People’s Fair will take place at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, on September 11.

More than 30 organisations which provide support and services to older members of the community will come together at the meet-up.

Representatives from the will speak to guests all about their services and how to access them.

Law firms, Essex Police, care groups and charities such as the Alzheimer's Society and community groups have confirmed their attendance.

Giles Watling MP, who is organising the event alongside Tendring council, said: “It is very important to me my constituents know what services are available to them, and engage with them when they need to.

“The charities, community groups, government services and businesses attending want to support the older members of our community and it’s vital that we are able to help make these connections happen.

“I am pleased that we can bring the Older Person’s Fair back and I encourage people to attend and find out more about the services that exist in Clacton.”

The fair will take place from 10am until 2pm.