Oakland Country Homes, a family-run business founded in 2019, is set to start work on a new residential estate in Little Clacton, off Thorpe Road.

The 2.82 hectares site will feature a range of two and three bedroom bungalows, all of which have been designed to prioritise sustainability.

It is hoped the development will benefit from green energy supplies, heat pumps and electric car charging points.

Mark Currell, director at Oakland Country Homes, said: “It’s an exciting time as we break ground on our biggest project yet.

"Building high-quality, sustainable homes is central to our ethos and we believe that it aligns closely with what the community’s looking for as well."

Community-driven, the company is determined to support local supply chains and expects to hire 150 professionals from local sub-contractors.

Mr Currell added: “We’re committed to making our projects deliver the greatest benefits to the wider area as possible.

"That’s why we’ll only hire local professionals and delivery one project at a time, so that it has our full, undivided attention.

"Lloyds Bank’s support has been instrumental in helping us stick to this approach and get to work on delivering new homes for Little Clacton.”

As the new plans include many sustainable features, the scheme allowed Oakland's access to Lloyds Bank's Clean Growth Financing Initiative.

This offered the company a discounted loan and removed all arrangement fees.

Dave Gilroy, director, intermediaries and real estate at Lloyds Bank, said: “There’s a real need for new homes and small housebuilders like Oakland have as big a role to play as larger housebuilders in solving the shortage.

"Mark and the team occupy an area in Essex that’s underserved and is delivering the mid-sized developments that the region needs.

“What’s even more encouraging is the commitment to sustainability on display and it’s an approach that I know many businesses are beginning to take.

"We’ll remain by their side to support them with the advice, tools and solutions that will help them make a positive impact on the environment.”

Oakland aims to have homes on sale in March 2024 and plans to complete the project by the end of 2025.