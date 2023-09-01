The news was revealed just days before children were due to head back to the classrooms.

Harwich and north Essex MP Bernard Jenkin has confirmed 65 schools in the county are impacted by the issue.

This is understood to be more than any other county.

It is also thought eight schools in north Essex will be impacted.

Earlier this year Mistley Norman Primary School and Nursery site, in Remercie Road, was closed after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was discovered.

The Department for Education (DfE) said a minority of the state facilities may have to move completely and some children may be forced back into pandemic-style remote learning.

But the Government has refused to publicly reveal the 104 education facilities which have been told to shut buildings, and critics warned the problems with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) could be far wider.

Mr Jenkin said: “I have had a conversation with the Schools Minister about this issue. In Harwich and North Essex, there are eight schools with an identified problem, and two further schools still requiring surveys to be done.

"There are 65 affected schools in Essex - more than in any other county - out of 156 in total so far identified.

“Mistley Norman primary school is already closed and pupils will be taken on by surrounding schools, and I have made clear to the government and to Essex County Council that there must be funding and a timetable to demolish the defective buildings and build a new school as soon as possible.

“But this disruption will come as a terrible shock to the other schools, to their pupils, parents and staff.

"In most cases, the government will provide demountable class rooms to replace parts of schools that must be taken out of use, so schools can continue to operate.

"It will still take some time to establish what needs to be done in the case of each school. Where it is not clear what each school is expected to do in the meantime, I am ready to press ministers and Essex County Council for clarity in each case.

"County councillors have been already engaged with this for some months and Essex MPs are to meet them next week.

“I urge each school to email me at bernard.jenkin.mp@parliament.uk so I can make sure the Department for Education is responding to schools’ specific questions and addressing their requirements.

“There remain questions to ask about how this situation has arisen and been allowed to ersist for so long without being comprehensively addressed before now.

" I will be suggesting to the Chair of the House of Commons Education Committee that they look into this matter again, so that lessons for the future can be learned and implemented.”

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: "We have communicated to all Essex schools and have been working quickly to establish schools affected by this new guidance.

"We are working with affected schools to minimise disruption to pupils and families.

"Unless informed otherwise by your child’s school, parents should ensure their child attends school as normal when the new term begins."