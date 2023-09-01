The PawPrints Award has been running since 2008 and was set up by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and remains the only scheme of its kind.

It recognises the works of local authorities and public bodies for going above and beyond for animal welfare services.

The awards are split into five categories: stray dog services, housing, contingency planning, animal activity licensing and kennelling with the levels being bronze, silver and gold.

Each stage comes with a progressively challenging criteria.

Tendring Council was awarded the silver PawPrint prize for outstanding commitment to animal housing.

Andy Baker, councillor responsible housing and planning, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised again by the RSPCA for the services and support we provide to our tenants in keeping pets.

“Pets are very much part of people’s families, so it is only right that we allow tenants to keep pets and help them to look after them as part of that family unit.”

A special ceremony in Leeds will be held in November where all 73 PawPrints winners will receive their awards.

Lee Gingell, public affairs manager for local government at the RSPCA, said: “Often this pioneering work is done quietly behind the scenes and remains unsung, but they really deserve to be applauded for changing the lives of not only animals, but local people too. PawPrints is all about recognising and celebrating these efforts.”