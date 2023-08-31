Police were called to reports of a burglary at a pub and the above flat in Frinton Road at about 11.45am on Wednesday, August 30.

About £3000 worth of items has been estimated to have been stolen from the two properties.

The burglary is believed to have happened between Sunday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 30. No occupants were in the properties at the time.

Anyone with information is being asked to get in contact with police to aid their investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers are appealing for any information, CCTV or doorbell footage that will help their investigation into a burglary at a pub and home in Holland-on-Sea.

“At the scene we found an unknown number of suspects had forced entry and stolen about £3,000 worth of items from the two properties.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 517 of Wednesday 30 August.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”