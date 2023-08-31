The penultimate weekend closure of the A12 northbound Marks Tey junction is set to take place this weekend.

National Highways is reminding road users to allow extra time for their journeys this weekend.

The closure will affect Junction 25 for Marks Tey and Junction 26 for Stanway from tomorrow evening at 9pm to Monday morning at 5am.

The closure is part of the £37million project which will see the old concrete road surface of the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway replaced with a new asphalt finish.

This is expected to make journeys smoother, quieter and safer for those regularly travelling on the road.

From 9pm on Friday until 1am on Saturday there will be a full closure of the A12 northbound carriageway between J25 Marks Tey and J26 Stanway.

Traffic will exit at J25 Marks Tey and travel along B1408, A1124 and rejoin the A12 at J26 Stanway.

From 1am on Saturday until midnight on Monday there will be a full closure of the A12 northbound carriageway between the J25 exit and entry slip roads.

Traffic will exit the A12 at J25 exit slip, travel over the roundabout and onto the J25 entry slip road to rejoin the A12 northbound.

From midnight on Monday until 5am there will be a full closure of the A12 northbound carriageway between J25 Marks Tey and J26 Stanway.

Traffic will exit at J25 Marks Tey and travel along B1408, A1124 and rejoin the A12 at J26 Stanway.

The southbound side of the carriageway will be unaffected during these times.

Niamh Farrell, National Highways assistant project manager for the scheme, said: "We don't want anyone queueing in congestion, so please plan your journey and allow extra time if you do need to pass through the roadworks on the northbound side of the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway.

"We have a number of measures in place to highlight the closure to road users but we still expect to see significant congestion in the area.

"I understand this is frustrating, but anyone who regularly drives on the A12 will know this work is much needed and the improvements we make to the road will provide real long term benefits despite the short term inconvenience."

The final closure is due to take place between Friday, September 22 and Monday, September 25.